Loving others as much as one's self, is the way of light and truth. God, through his son, Jesus, demonstrated to us over 2020 years ago that hating others is the way of darkness, chaos, and falsehoods. In our present times, about one-third of the citizens of our nation, most of whom are followers of D.J. Trump, seem determined to live in darkness as they work hard to spread hatred, lies, fear, repression, chaos, and death. Trump is the present-day version of the princes of darkness; Hitler and Stalin being former versions. Why do we continue to allow Trump and his followers to use the ways of hate and darkness to rule roughshod over us? We can stop this ruling by lies, hate, and fear by voting in all relevant elections after informing ourselves of the truth and discarding the lies of false propaganda. Voting this way and with concern for others can remove evil from power and return the right people and leaders to power!