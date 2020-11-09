 Skip to main content
Letter: Like all villains, Trump will be back
“Stop the counting!” “Every vote must be counted by midnight, November 3rd!” “Count the Votes!” “Keep counting!” “No more counting!” “Keep counting!” "Stop!" "Don"t stop!"

He asks, “How can Fake News call an election victory?” Because it comes from the officials at the counting locations. The media does not make up the numbers. so you think you heard what he said. You’d be wrong. As Michael Cohen stated, “Trump says things in such a way that you think you understood his meaning.”

He knows what he’s saying and how to word it, without actually saying anything.

The United States had about three hours before ‘Trump and Graham hit the fan!’ Just when we thought it was safe to breathe again, Trump passes gas over the country.

Trump is like Michael, Jason, Freddy, Leatherface and all movie villains rolled into one. And, they keep coming back.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

