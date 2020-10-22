Letter: Like his idol, Pence lied or evaded most questions.

Trump "suspended all travel from China." False! Over 40,000 Americans still traveled to the U.S. Biden never objected.
Trump "has shared everything he's been told." False! His February interview with Bob Woodward?
Obama "left the Strategic Stockpile empty." False! It had stockpiles of PPE's, medicines, ventilators.
"If the swine flu had been as lethal as the coronavirus, in 2009, we would have lost 2 million American lives." Doubtful! After the first outbreak, Obama declared a National Emergency in under two weeks, and vaccines were immediately made available. In one year, 12,500 deaths.
Re: the Barrett event violating the CDC guidelines, Pence said, "It was an outdoor event which all of our scientists regularly, routinely advise." What about the indoor events?
After Trump's first term, Harris said, "(we) will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration." Correct!
Pence stated, "We've already added back 11.6 million jobs…" Sorta. These were jobs lost during the pandemic.
Our allies hold greater esteem for Xi than Trump. True!
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
