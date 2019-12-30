Letter: Like lemmings

Donald Trump is a tragedy occurring in real time. All he touches is defiled either by tapping into the innate moral weakness of his tainted brood of advisors, or insulting and harassing the ones who do not appease his appetite for mock glory.
While Trump lays waste to the foundation of our country, faux religious segments of our society cheer him on to further desecration of their supposed lofty beliefs. They view him as a savior. The rest of us see him as something scary in the dark.
Shakespearian in scope, this drama highlights what one man who is elevated to the highest place in government can do with the help of the weak and ignorant.
We are witnessing the birth and growth of an authoritarian regime. It is a slow slide toward a cliff too few know is there--just like lemmings.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
