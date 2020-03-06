Letter: Like Lemmings

Once upon a time there was a lemming named Prince Mitch, a great friend of King Donald. One day the two GOP lemming colony leaders slipped away on their yacht onto the Sea of Dishonor. Comfortably afloat, they called up and urged all the GOP senatorial lemmings on the Cliff of Honor to dive on down into the Sea of Dishonor. All dutifully complied, except one. Save the one, their honor perished that day, in the cold Sea of Dishonor. The one, Senator Mitt, resolved to stay on the high ground. Perhaps, yes perhaps, he can help spawn a renewed GOP senatorial colony dedicated to keeping all worthy GOP lemming senators on the Cliff of Honor and out of the Sea of Dishonor. Eventually, the lemming Prince and King will drift away into oblivion, never to escape the cold Sea of Dishonor.
Scott Stevenson
Oro Valley
