Letter: Like Lincoln?

From my reading, President Lincoln was everything President Trump isn't; he had a strong enough ego to not surround himself with yes-men, and instead put political rivals with integrity into cabinet positions to advise him, he took responsibility on the Federal level (to save the union for instance), and he could empathize and deeply feel the suffering his decisions were causing others. To have President Trump give an interview to Fox News on the Lincoln Memorial would be laughable except that all the ways he is not like President Lincoln has increased the death and suffering from our present crisis.
Eric Gormally
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!