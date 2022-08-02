Letter: Like our democracy? Then vote for Democrats.

Have you noticed that not a single Republican who opposes legislation proposed by Democrats offers plausible alternative legislation? That's because the GOP is no longer interested in compromise or in improving life for Americans. Their focus is on power, and their playbook is objection, obstruction, and/or silence.

Republicans now fall into one of two categories: They either embrace the tactics of authoritarianism, such as the lie of "widespread voter fraud" and policies that make it harder to vote and less likely votes will matter. Or they remain silent so not to offend dis-informed constituents in order to retain their own power. The silence or these Republicans is a more insidious and -arguably- more destructive assault on our democracy.

Inflation, immigration, abortion, guns. None of that matters more than democracy. Until the GOP publicly rejects their illiberal, anti-democratic instincts, and the "crazies" within their own party, Republicans cannot be trusted with power at any level. That is why we must vote for Democrats this fall. And only Democrats.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown