 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Like our democracy? Then vote for Democrats.

  • Comments

Have you noticed that not a single Republican who opposes legislation proposed by Democrats offers plausible alternative legislation? That's because the GOP is no longer interested in compromise or in improving life for Americans. Their focus is on power, and their playbook is objection, obstruction, and/or silence.

Republicans now fall into one of two categories: They either embrace the tactics of authoritarianism, such as the lie of "widespread voter fraud" and policies that make it harder to vote and less likely votes will matter. Or they remain silent so not to offend dis-informed constituents in order to retain their own power. The silence or these Republicans is a more insidious and -arguably- more destructive assault on our democracy.

Inflation, immigration, abortion, guns. None of that matters more than democracy. Until the GOP publicly rejects their illiberal, anti-democratic instincts, and the "crazies" within their own party, Republicans cannot be trusted with power at any level. That is why we must vote for Democrats this fall. And only Democrats.

People are also reading…

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News