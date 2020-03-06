Letter: Limbaugh Medal of Freedom

One of your letter writers recently attempted to defend the award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh by contending that Mr. Limbaugh tells his listeners “not what to think but how to think.” One example of Mr. Limbaugh’s advice is sufficient to demonstrate that he has not made “an especially meritorious contribution . . . to the interests of the United States,” the standard for the award. Mr. Limbaugh has claimed that the near universal opinion of scientists that climate change is man-made is a “hoax.” Mr. Limbaugh, who has no scientific training, essentially alleges that the scientific community is engaged in “a humorous or malicious deception,” the word’s definition. Thus Mr. Limbaugh disparages the integrity of skilled workers around the world with no motive to deceive the public. This is not thinking but rather its opposite: the biased denial of common sense, logic, and knowledge itself.
Ronald Baird
Vail
