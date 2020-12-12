Letter: Limit dark money in politics

Response to AP article, "Political spending in Georgia ramps up as runoffs approach" in Star 12/06/20.
Election spending in 2020 totaled $14 billion. Corporations, unions, special interests, and wealthy individuals have poured almost $300 million into the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff elections so far. That is obscene.
Where did this avalanche of dark money go? Did it improve education, build more hospitals, fix our roads, feed the hungry, or cool our climate?
No! The money flowed into the coffers of the already-bloated corporate media. It didn’t even help struggling newspapers across the country where most investigative journalism occurs.
We need a constitutional amendment to limit dark money in our political system. Democrats outspent Republicans this cycle. Next time it could be the other way around. The only winners are the big spenders enjoying massive profits from their pet legislative projects while We The People are ignored.
American Promise is a cross-partisan grass-roots volunteer organization dedicated to passing that constitutional amendment. Learn more at americanpromise.net and at American Promise – Arizona on Facebook.
Sharon Falk
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!