Letter: Limiting carbon pollution in China and India

Re: the Feb. 27 letter "Missing equations in climate discussion."
A reader pointed out that most carbon pollution comes from China with India close behind. He closed with the question: “Why aren’t the advocates for action addressing” this? But proposed legislation in the House does address this.
HR-763 (see citizensclimatelobby.org HR-763) places a fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels, remits the proceeds from that fee to the American public and imposes the same fee on the carbon content of goods imported into the U.S. Because the United States is a huge market, foreign export manufacturers using dirty fuels and facing that fossil fuel penalty would require their government to enact the same legislation to promote the health of their citizens. All people want clean air and clean water.
HR-763 has 80 co-sponsors. It’s time for Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva to join their ranks. Please write and demand that they join their colleagues as co-sponsors.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
