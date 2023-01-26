Letter: Limits and ethics

Two questions: In the discussion of debt limits, why is there no mention of raising taxes on the wealthiest of earnings? Secondly as to the integrity of office holders in Congress, why is there no mention of Article 1 section 5 paragraph 2 of the Constitution which allows each House to punish its members for disorderly behavior by expulsion by a two thirds vote (assuming constant lying could be seen as disorderly behavior)?
Sanford Edelman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.