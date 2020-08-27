 Skip to main content
Letter: Limits needed on Presidential power
Letter: Limits needed on Presidential power

If there’s one thing the last four years have taught us, it’s that we need to pass laws that limit Presidential abuse of power: Specifically, we need laws that require personal fiscal transparency and that eliminate financial conflicts of interest on the part of our President. We need laws that make seeking political help from foreign governments illegal, that require the President and his staff to comply with Congressional subpoenas , and that outlaw Presidential pardons where there is a personal, political or economic benefit to the President. None of these laws were required in the past because, for the most part, the previous 44 Presidents respected the ethical traditions and norms associated with the highest office in the land. Looking forward, we need to protect ourselves from ever again having to risk the erosion of our balance of power and the loss of our democratic form of government.

Ron Andrea

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

