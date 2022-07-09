 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Limousines

Last October Joe Biden showed up in Rome with 85 limousines. How many of them were electric? Wake up America!

Richard Aufmuth

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

