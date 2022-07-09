Letter: Limousines Richard Aufmuth, Foothills Jul 9, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last October Joe Biden showed up in Rome with 85 limousines. How many of them were electric? Wake up America!Richard AufmuthFoothillsDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Foothills Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: July 4 Letters to the Editor for July 4 Letters to the Editor: July 6 Letters to the Editor for July 6 Letters to the Editor: July 7 Letters to the Editor for July 7 Letters to the Editor: July 3 Letters to the Editor for July 3 Letter: TEP proposed rate increases due to "renewable" energy" Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is asking the AZ Corporation Commission to approve raising residential and business electric utility rates. Reside… Letter: Thank you, January 6 Committee, for revelations. The Constitution states Treason is “(1) ‘levying war’ against the United States; OR (2) ‘adhering to [the] enemies [of the United States], giv… Letter: Another Big Lie Re: Andy Biggs pardon request Letter: Guilty Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn… Letters to the Editor: July 9 Letters to the Editor for July 9 Letter: No comparison The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the … Comments may be used in print.