Letter: List of Infrastructure opponents is ironic
Opposition to President Biden’s infrastructure plan comes from wealthier Americans, Republicans and Corporations.

America’s “upper-crust” made their family financially independent by investing and working. Younger generations most likely inherited wealth. Some pulled up their sleeves and went to (hard) work so they’d have something to hand down to their loved ones. Others were just greedy.

Successful businesspersons know that the way to “make it,” to grow, means one would have to devote time, money and sweat. If you have goods to sell or services to render - a hot-dog stand, an investment banking service, or a bridge to build - there is a cash outlay needed to build that business.

We’ve all heard politicians, especially Republicans, say America should be operated as a business. They elected a “businessman” who conned them into believing he knew how. His way was to get wealthy people to invest in the Stock Market, his false gauge of a “strong economy.” Investing in America’s infrastructure will help the people.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

