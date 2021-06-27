 Skip to main content
Letter: List of Pro-Death Penalty Catholic politicians
Letter: List of Pro-Death Penalty Catholic politicians

I am a life-long Catholic. Years ago, I attended a Catholic University where I learned that pro-life Catholicism is anti-abortion, death penalty, euthanasia and suicide. I was taught that all human life is sacred; and only God should determine when a human life ends. According to the Church, the taking of a life by an individual or the State snuffs the divine spark that resides in all God’s children.

Catholic bishops are creating lists of elected officials who are deemed unworthy of communion based on their abortion views. Based on my Catholic education, I can only assume the bishops will next create a list of those politicians who will be denied communion based on their pro-death penalty views. This must be the case because Catholic doctrine holds that the life of a criminal is as sacred to God as the life of the unborn. At least, that is what I learned in Theology 101.

Laura Hagen Fairbanks

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

