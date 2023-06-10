You should always listen carefully when someone is saying something, no matter how outrageous, because you will get a sense of who they are. Trump wants to end birthright citizenship by executive order that is guaranteed in the 14th amendment. DeSantis wants to use "leverage points" to increase the President's' power that is limited under Article 2 of the Constitution. The governor of South Carolina looks forward to a day when Democrats are so rare you "have to hunt them with dogs."