Letter: LISTEN TO OUR CHILDREN

According to Webster's New World Dictionary, the literal definition of the word "lie" is "to make a statement that one knows is false, especially with intent to deceive." Another way to understand the word is the connotative meaning which relates to an individual's subjective and cultural associations, usually bringing forth an emotional response.
Overhearing the family's discussion about the current political environment and leader, our grandchild
WHISPERED, "and he lies". I wondered how a child could comprehend that lying is so wrong that he cannot say the word out loud while the president of the United States has no problem continually manipulating us with his misleading and deceptive statements aka his lies.
By the way, our grandson is six years old and wise beyond his years!
Joyce Miller
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!