Letter: Live free AND die?

The total number of Americans who have died due to COVID-19 is now approaching the number of Americans who died in Vietnam. When do naysayers begin to think the whole thing is not a hoax? Death is inevitable, but on a risk accelerated schedule as advocated by astroturf protesters underwritten by conservative organizations.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
