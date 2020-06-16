Letter: Lives Before Politics

Governor Ducey,
Please do not risk other peoples’ lives for political or economic gain.
To even consider a crowded GOP national convention in Arizona during COVID-19 would be irresponsible. It would be disingenuous to claim your decisions are based on a “desire to reduce the spread of the virus and to save and protect as many lives as possible” if you do so.
Your call to open all businesses before reaching CDC benchmarks has increased the risk for everyone, especially those who have underlying conditions and/or are over age 65. It is very challenging to keep vulnerable loved ones safe when there are many who ignore protocols or, quite reasonably, have difficulty preplanning, remembering how to safely touch, or not touch surfaces, and maintaining 6-ft. distancing. We can’t recover a loved one who has died, but we can recover the economy.
Going forward, show that you care about people by making the morally correct decisions that prioritize life over politics and money.
Lisa Bradford
Lisa Bradford
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!