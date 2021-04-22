Letter: Lives Matter

The conviction of the police officer in Minneapolis seems to be correct. However i am disturbed by the one sided public outcry for these killings. There seems to be no concern when non blacks are killed by a policeman. This past year the police killed 241 Blacks but also killed 467 White, 169 Hispanic and 154 others. No outcry for the other killings. It is painful that over the past 10 years or so only 42 officers were convicted of a killing. but thousands of all color killed over just the past 4 years. Sorry but I find no joy in celebrating one conviction for only one race.
Arthur Garrett
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.