Letter: Living in fear of Democrats

Some recent polls have shown Democrats intending to vote in November out of fear of President Trump rather than enthusiasm for Biden. But Trump supporters have been living in fear of Democrats ever since he was elected. I for one fear placing a Trump bumper sticker on my car for fear that some angry hateful Democrat might key scratch it. I am afraid to wear a MAGA hat or t-shirt in public for fear that some Democrat might assault me. Likewise wearing it to my gym where a complaint might be filed saying I offended somebody, a Democrat. This really amounts to intimidation of free speech. Not that different from the Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany in the 1930s who went around destroying property, intimidating and threatening those whom they did not like, Jews in particular. Now we have leftist anarchists out destroying all kinds of historical monuments and statues that they do not like for whatever reason. Democrats are the ones who have created an atmosphere of fear.
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
