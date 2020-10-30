Letter: Living our Values

We all claim to love the values this country was founded on. Our ancestors immigrated because these values were missing from their country. Values like free speech; religious freedom; and equal opportunity for education, advancement, voting, and treatment under the law. Unfortunately, many Americans seem to support those values only for people who look like them and share their religious and political beliefs. Despite their claim of supporting these American values, they willingly deny them to people who they see as different. Now that this system has enabled them to achieve power and privilege, they have no problem preventing others from fully participating and benefiting from that same system.
Since 2016, we’ve seen - self-dealing, lies, hypocrisy, denials of facts/science, using our government institutions (extorting foreign governments) against political opponents, pardons and tax breaks for friends, fear and hatred reinforced, white supremacists endorsed as “good” people, and finally, voter suppression.
So, before voting, please decide whether you really support our founding values - or just claim to.
Bert Veenstra
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
