 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Living the Lie
View Comments

Letter: Living the Lie

You have to be held responsible and pay a price for accepting and living a lie. If your actions are guided and based on a lie, you will undoubtedly act to the detriment of a social order based on truth. Relationships will be unsatisfactory because they will be inauthentic. Actions and behavior cannot be left to reason alone, but rather the truth of our beliefs which guide our way of being must be weighed to do no harm, to either ourselves or others, together with the proper amount of empathy and compassion. What passes for the honest truth needs be placed within our hearts and especially towards that of future generations.

George Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News