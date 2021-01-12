Letter: Living the Lie

You have to be held responsible and pay a price for accepting and living a lie. If your actions are guided and based on a lie, you will undoubtedly act to the detriment of a social order based on truth. Relationships will be unsatisfactory because they will be inauthentic. Actions and behavior cannot be left to reason alone, but rather the truth of our beliefs which guide our way of being must be weighed to do no harm, to either ourselves or others, together with the proper amount of empathy and compassion. What passes for the honest truth needs be placed within our hearts and especially towards that of future generations.
George Alexander
Oro Valley
