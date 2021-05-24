Letter: Liz Cheney

Trump worshiping voters and Republican lawmakers with no vision or positive agenda for the country have been spending 90& of their time casting about for some imaginary grievance distraction labeled "cancel culture". Finally a legitimate example for all to see! House Republicans purge Liz Cheney for the mortal sin of telling the truth. She honors her oath by repudiating Trump's election falsehoods and Republican's destructive lies denying that Jan. 6 was in fact a seditious violent insurrection.
So ,what do we hear from this cohort? Absolutely nothing.
What do the rest of us witness? Liz Cheney; cancelled. Truth; cancelled. Democracy; cancelled.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.