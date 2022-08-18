 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Liz Cheney

Bravo Liz Cheney. A woman with more courage than Mitch McConnel and Kevin McCarthay; who are consumed with thirst for power at any cost. McCarthay and McConnel could have ended trump's chances by speaking out against and conitnuing to do so after Jan. 6 2020. Trump is a clear and present danger to our Democracy. There is not much more for me to say other, in 2024 even as a life long Democrat I could possibly vote for Liz Cheney to become the country's First woman President. The people need a leader be a cut above us "ordinary folks" As an aside the men and woman of the "Lincoln Project" Truly belief in "In order to form a more perfcet Union" Frank Montez Veteran of 32 years.

Frank Montez

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

