Letter: Liz Cheney

Against all odds, a woman from the Republican Party has become my hero. Liz Cheney has shown uncommon honesty in her search for the truth in the January 6th Commission hearings. She has done this in a dignified manner, but with a certain underlining pluck.

I expect that of many Democrats and a few Republicans like John McCain, but not to this level of commitment. She is all out there, risking everything to show the nation Donald Trump and his disgraceful behavior.

There may be a better fate for Ms. Cheney than keeping her seat in congress in November. If more of America wakes up to her integrity and grit, she may be our first woman President. Wouldn’t that be a shock? As Democrats, we have dreamed of one of our own in that position, but apparently, each female that is mentioned as a possibility is too harnessed to an unpopular agenda. And none has shown the mettle required be able to hold that job.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

