Letter: Loan Forgiveness, Righteous or Vote Buying

Re: Collin Binkley article 17 Nov. Binkley's reporting includes comments of a Melissa Byrne identified as a loan cancellation advocate. Pretty sure that makes her a current borrower. Her cry, "You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn't exist. We bear no blame in this broken system". Then who does? The person who held a gun to your head to sign? Perhaps the US Government who lied about the fact it would have to be repaid? What's broken is a program that aims to forgive the freely acquired debt of parties making as much as 1/4 million dollars per year! Average mortgage payment, $2K per month. Average cost of a new car, $50K. Average monthly dining out per household $300 which alone equals the average monthly student loan payment. Those who budgeted and repaid their loans should not be forced to repay that of others.