Letter: Loan Forgiveness, Righteous or Vote Buying

Re: Collin Binkley article 17 Nov. Binkley's reporting includes comments of a Melissa Byrne identified as a loan cancellation advocate. Pretty sure that makes her a current borrower. Her cry, "You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn't exist. We bear no blame in this broken system". Then who does? The person who held a gun to your head to sign? Perhaps the US Government who lied about the fact it would have to be repaid? What's broken is a program that aims to forgive the freely acquired debt of parties making as much as 1/4 million dollars per year! Average mortgage payment, $2K per month. Average cost of a new car, $50K. Average monthly dining out per household $300 which alone equals the average monthly student loan payment. Those who budgeted and repaid their loans should not be forced to repay that of others.
Tom Hansen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.