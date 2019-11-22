Re: the Nov. 19 article "Pennsylvania agrees to upgrade inmates' death row conditions."
It is my pleasure to note a Tucson connection to the State of Pennsylvania Death Row lawsuit reported in yesterday's Star. The Abolitionist Law Center (ALC) of Pittsburgh- co-founded by my son Dustin McDaniel, a 1998 graduate of Catalina Foothills High School- initiated the effort, teaming with the ACLU's National Prison Project and two private law firms to successfully win this suit and somewhat humanize conditions for condemned inmates. The ALC has become well known for getting prisoners out of long-term solitary confinement (20-35 years), securing vital medication for prisoners for whom lack thereof effectively becomes a death sentence, and getting offenders released who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles under draconian mandatory sentencing laws. Arizona could benefit from the ALC turning some of its efforts here!
Peter Megaw
Foothills
