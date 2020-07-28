Letter: Local Journalism Sustainibility Act

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, co-sponsored by Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema and supported by Arizona Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, deserves support from American voters. The bipartisan effort on this act aims to develop various tax credits to local media in their efforts to provide news to the public. The pandemic and growing economic pressures threaten local radio, newspaper, and television sources, and this act would assist with funding in areas like employment and advertising. In Arizona, closures occurred with 18 local news outlets, and the Local Journalism Sustainibility Act would extend eligibility for local media to access funding through the Paycheck Protection Plan. The need to support media has never been greater. Contact Democrat Senator Sinema, Representative Kirkpatrick, and Republican Representative Dan Newhouse, Washington, voicing your support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
