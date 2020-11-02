Letter: "Lock Her Up"

When I was seven I heard the first political slogan. "I like Ike" I am now 76.
Eisenhower and Lincoln and probably all past Republican Presidents would not like the party today.
The President laughs as his followers chant "Lock her up" regarding the governor of Michigan.
If all States had acted as she did we would be more like New zealand today. NOT SUFFERING!!! We would have this virus in check.
What kind of demented, cruel person or worse leader laughs in America at the thought of harming a duly legally elected governor. One who has had her life threatened for doing her job.
America we are in trouble. We are on a slippery slope. Like the one that leads to dictator rule and terrible atrocities. with trump we are well on our way to look like Hitler's Germany.
Edna Silva
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!