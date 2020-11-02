 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Lock Her Up"
View Comments

Letter: "Lock Her Up"

When I was seven I heard the first political slogan. "I like Ike" I am now 76.

Eisenhower and Lincoln and probably all past Republican Presidents would not like the party today.

The President laughs as his followers chant "Lock her up" regarding the governor of Michigan.

If all States had acted as she did we would be more like New zealand today. NOT SUFFERING!!! We would have this virus in check.

What kind of demented, cruel person or worse leader laughs in America at the thought of harming a duly legally elected governor. One who has had her life threatened for doing her job.

America we are in trouble. We are on a slippery slope. Like the one that leads to dictator rule and terrible atrocities. with trump we are well on our way to look like Hitler's Germany.

Edna Silva

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News