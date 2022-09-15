Letter: Lock Him Up

Trump's theft of classified documents is a crime against our country as well as all our allies. Upon finding the documents hidden in his home, as well as empty classified document folders, he should have immediately been arrested as a spy. The damage this crime has done to our country is immeasurable, as none of our allies can now trust us to maintain security on their classified information. And so many of our intelligence community may now be at risk and their lives in danger. This man has committed crimes, and no person is above the law in our country. Justice must prevail.