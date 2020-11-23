Letter: Lock Them Up

On January 21, 2021, every state Attorneys General should prosecute Trump and Pense for negligent homicide or at the least negligent manslaughter for all lives unnecessarily lost from Covid19 because of their actions and inactions.
Hardly an hour goes by on any news outlet saying that Trump's lack of allowing President-elect Biden and his transition team access to governmental agencies will delay the roll out vaccines to diminish infection and loss of life. VP Pense has not done his job running the Covid19 taskforce and should be jailed along with Trump. Trump didn't shoot someone on 5th Avenue, but his lack of action killed thousands all over the USA and is killing more everyday.
William Hewes
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!