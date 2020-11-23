 Skip to main content
Letter: Lock Them Up
On January 21, 2021, every state Attorneys General should prosecute Trump and Pense for negligent homicide or at the least negligent manslaughter for all lives unnecessarily lost from Covid19 because of their actions and inactions.

Hardly an hour goes by on any news outlet saying that Trump's lack of allowing President-elect Biden and his transition team access to governmental agencies will delay the roll out vaccines to diminish infection and loss of life. VP Pense has not done his job running the Covid19 taskforce and should be jailed along with Trump. Trump didn't shoot someone on 5th Avenue, but his lack of action killed thousands all over the USA and is killing more everyday.

William Hewes

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

