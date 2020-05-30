Letter: Lockdown a source of death

Lockdown itself a source of misery and death. Seriously 100,00 dead since Jan. And it will keep going up. Lockdown's purpose is to slow down this pandemic's death occurrence. It is proven that if people don't come into close contact the virus will not spread. Misery and death because of staying away from restaurants, concerts, bars and visiting friends and relatives. But under lockdown people can walk in their neighborhood, even bike and walk on Tucson's river parks, Saguaro Monument East and Mount Lemon. As far as friends and family, there is a unique device called the cell phone by which one can talk to a friend or relative or even face to face with face time. Texting is available with such a device. Death and misery because of the lockdown is propaganda at its best to justify an early ending of the lockdown; Please!
Frank Montez
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!