Letter: Lockdown disrupting drug makers
Most interesting to learn that drug traffickers/makers are having a tough time because they rely on China, including a major supplier in Wutan, for the chemicals they need to make make drugs such as methamphetamines and fentanyl. With the current lockdowns border closures, and restrictions on shipping, these chemicals are hard to get, and moving what they have into the US, is not as easy as it has been.

This article should have been on the front page instead of the back page.

Barbara Toohey

Foothills

