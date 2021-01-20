Letter: Look-Ahead Letters for Inaugeration Day, Jan. 20

Joe Biden's character and solid, consistent leadership qualities will stand out as he moves to unite our country. An important component of our democracy is respect. This attribute will shine in his administration during the next four years; order will emerge out of chaos.
Get ready to witness total respect for all of our laws and the checks and balances of our government. The Executive Branch will respect the importance of independence in the Judicial and Legislative branches. The administration will respect the expertise of science in developing policies in all aspects of government. Priorities will include bringing order to the handling of the pandemic and the negative economic effects it has wrought on society. There will be respect for truth and integrity in handling racial and sexual equality, humane immigration practices, climate change, and foreign policy.
Get ready for this respect to filter down to us in Tucson. This will be good.
Melba Cope
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.