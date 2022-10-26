Letter: Look for gasoline prices to increase, again

The slowing economy and technical recession helped drive down the demand for oil, thus lowering gasoline prices at the pump. But today, OPEC+, including Russia, announced it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels a day. In response, Biden announced the release of 10 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Oil Reserves, already at a 40 year low. That 10 million will be consumed in a few days. From the get go, Biden has been hostile to the petroleum industry accusing them of price fixing, ending the Key Stone pipeline, putting ANWR off limits to exploration, and freezing new oil and gas leases on federal lands. Biden made us once again energy dependent on foreign dictators and authoritarian governments. His pan handling for more oil trip to Saudi Arabia was a bust. His scheme of all electric vehicles will take years to do, if ever. Meanwhile, we will pay higher prices for gasoline and heating oil this winter and beyond. Caused by Biden's diasterous green energy policy.