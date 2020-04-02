Letter: Look Ma no Data.

Jessica Rigler public health preparedness for Arizona said “The absence of testing does not mean the absence of Data”. Where does Data come from, Death Certificates? Or maybe our Legislature or Trump administration? Thanks, but I prefer real data from Scientists or Doctors not a would be “really smart guy.”
Maybe for our schools, no tests or data, just guess students are learning and begin telling them “you can do anything even become a Doctor or President.” Don’t stop there, we could save time and money by not collecting or eliminating “data,” really do our Aircraft really need data for flying? It works for some, we could just tell each other “we are very stable geniuses,” “have good brains,” “believe me,” “trust me,” whatever sounds kinda smart. Find others to blame, plug our ears, cover our eyes and wait for it all to be over, then jump up claim victory, repeat all your catch phrases endlessly.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
