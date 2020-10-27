 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Look past Trump's lies. He is a dangerous man.
View Comments

Letter: Look past Trump's lies. He is a dangerous man.

Trump stated, ”85% of the people who wear masks get coronavirus.” A lie, as he tells people, “Don’t wear masks, it’s dangerous.” “I support wearing masks. I’ve been ‘super pro-mask.” Right!

“We have therapies now, and cures, maybe. You can use the word cure.” There are no cures, yet. His people believe his words as Gospel, sans evidence.

He lied, “… We’re a winner on the excess mortality and what we’ve done has been an amazing job and it’s rounding the corner… We’re doing better than any other country in the world.”

JAMA states, “…U.S. mortality rates due to COVID-19 are higher than other countries with similar (mortality counts).”

Why don’t people trust Trump? He never takes blame for anything. He even blames his COVID on Gold Star Families, not his super spreader event. “COVID is a conspiracy against [me] personally.”

Knowing nothing about QAnon, he was aware they were an anti-pedophilia organization. They are a fantasy conspiracy group.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News