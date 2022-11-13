Letter: Look to the future

Americans resisting change is creating an increase in short-sightedness. There now exists an electric vehicle that has a range of 250 miles and costs less than $30,000. It has a 106 MPGe which is extraordinarily more efficient than any class of SUV.

Yes, it's smaller. However, at $.17 per kWh, the cost of going 250 miles would be $11.90! A SUV that gets 21mpg and utilizes $3.70 regular gas will consume $44. And then there will be that inevitable morning when one awakens and a war, a refinery shutdown, an OPEC shakedown, or a combination of those entities nearly doubles the price of gasoline- or makes it in short supply.

While not a wholly perfect solution, each new day makes an EV a better choice as more electricity is created by renewables thereby reducing carbon sourced generation and making our planet healthier. Be short-sighted and you will surely be short-changed.

Rick Cohn

West side