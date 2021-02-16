Letter: Looking at the political landscape

Stepping back and looking at the political landscape offers a clear and damning view of the current reality. What do the two parties stand for? The Ds have broadened their appeal to multi-ethnic, multi-gender, multi-generational voters who value truth-telling, competence, and Constitutional fidelity. The Rs boldly embrace white supremacy, anti-semitism, conspiracy theories, unmitigated lying to the public and each other, and turning their backs on the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Their fidelity is to an autocratic con man. The view takes your breath away!
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
