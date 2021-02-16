 Skip to main content
Letter: Looking at the political landscape
Stepping back and looking at the political landscape offers a clear and damning view of the current reality. What do the two parties stand for? The Ds have broadened their appeal to multi-ethnic, multi-gender, multi-generational voters who value truth-telling, competence, and Constitutional fidelity. The Rs boldly embrace white supremacy, anti-semitism, conspiracy theories, unmitigated lying to the public and each other, and turning their backs on the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Their fidelity is to an autocratic con man. The view takes your breath away!

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

