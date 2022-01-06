 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: LOOKING BACK...AND AHEAD
View Comments

Letter: LOOKING BACK...AND AHEAD

  • Comments

To the Editor:

In my opinion, 2021 was a very 'Bad News Year' with COVID-19 accelerating instead of abating, the Trump orchestrated attack on our capitol and the Constitution plus the loss of so many celebrities from various cultures. The few good happenings include our sensible plan to defeat the current pandemic, trips into outer space and the amazing bronze statue of entertainer Frank Sinatra unveiled in in his hometown Hoboken, NJ celebrating his birthday on December 12th. Even more important is the fact people are getting vaccinated and then getting their booster shots, ignoring the GOP messengers of misinformation. Looking forward to a more peaceful 2022 and a return to our daily routines as we continue our unrelenting attack on this pandemic. Science will win!

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News