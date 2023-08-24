The twice impeached, four times indicted, former president is leading significantly in polling for the Republican nomination for president in 2024's election. (This is a fact requiring much contemplation.) Hope remains in that one must win the general election in order to become President of the United States. Another fact needs restating. This same person lost the 2020 election. Despite constant repetition to the contrary, to date, no credible evidence has ever been presented to prove otherwise.

Now, most of the current Republican leadership (and amazingly, most of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination) have remained silent or, worse, keep insisting that the prosecution of the former president is justice politicized or weaponized. PLEASE, let the four indictments decided by independent grand juries proceed. These fair trials in courts of law will determine verdicts. Meanwhile...

Joe Biden is President, Katie Hobbs is Governor, Adrian Fontes is Secretary of State, Kris Mayes is Attorney General. These people are not looking constantly backward. They are looking forward. They are governing.

Brian Templet

East side