Letter: Looking toward the future
Like most of my fellow citizens, I look forward to what the incoming Administration will be doing; and how they will cope with the tangles the outgoing Administration and Congress has left them. A few weeks ago, I sat sown and came up with a list of my expectations. Let me share them with my fellow readers:

• I expect real experience and expertise in the Government.

• I expect honesty.

• I expect “creative federalism.”

• I expect a measured approach to rollbacks of the prior Administration’s actions and behaviors.

• I expect an ambitious legislative agenda.

• I expect strong efforts to regain credibility with our world-wide allies.

• I expect a blunt approach to Russia.

• I expect a measured approach to the Middle East and to China.

Each of these bullet points deserve an op-ed column of their own, and I am mindful of my limitations. Taken together, they are signs of a return to the responsible governance of our Republic.

Paul Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

