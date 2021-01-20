Letter: Looking toward the future

Like most of my fellow citizens, I look forward to what the incoming Administration will be doing; and how they will cope with the tangles the outgoing Administration and Congress has left them. A few weeks ago, I sat sown and came up with a list of my expectations. Let me share them with my fellow readers:
• I expect real experience and expertise in the Government.
• I expect honesty.
• I expect “creative federalism.”
• I expect a measured approach to rollbacks of the prior Administration’s actions and behaviors.
• I expect an ambitious legislative agenda.
• I expect strong efforts to regain credibility with our world-wide allies.
• I expect a blunt approach to Russia.
• I expect a measured approach to the Middle East and to China.
Each of these bullet points deserve an op-ed column of their own, and I am mindful of my limitations. Taken together, they are signs of a return to the responsible governance of our Republic.
Paul Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.