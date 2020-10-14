 Skip to main content
Letter: Loose Lips Sink Ships
In 1943 a 37 year old father of three enlisted in the US Navy. World War II was at its height so there was an ever increasing demand for manpower. Those needs forced an easing of some enlistment barriers. One that was eased was that of age, so tens of thousands of men who were beyond draft age enlisted. He could have stayed safe in his managerial role in a state enterprise. Instead he chose to offer his service to his country. Fortunately, his duty stations were mostly in the U.S. His family was equally fortunate in that he did not become a “loser” or a “sucker” (although none of us was old enough to really understand the dangers). Instead, he was a man whose service was a life long source of pride. During the war there was a prominent slogan: “Loose Lips Sink Ships”. The slogan might be applied to some current presidential candidacies.

Ben Tuchi

Northwest side

