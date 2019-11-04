The Democrats can only see Donald Trump. They are so angry still over his election that they are obsessed with finding a way, no matter how specious, of removing him from office. They can't focus on anything else. Meantime the Democrats in the aren't doing what they are suppose to be doing, the people's business. They are not considering comprehensive immigration reform, they are not considering how to improve health care. They are not passing the trade agreement replacing NAFTA. (They may not want to approve it but they owe it to us to consider it). They won't pass the Defense Appropriation Bill, which by the way includes the military Aid for the Ukraine (go figure) I think they have lost their focus and should be ashamed of how they have forgotten what we sent them to do. Perhaps they will get reminded at the ballot box next year.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.