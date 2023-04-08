Perhaps it's because they believe the United States is not ready or willing to act when challenged. There is a saying,"Walk softly but carry a big stick" If they no longer fear our use of that big stick "when appropriate" due to a lack of leadership or respect, then they will see how far we can be pushed before we need to remind them what this country is capable of. We must also have the leadership willing to demonstrate those capabilities if needed. The United States should not be feared by other countries but it should be respected. I believe our government has changed how other countries view us by demonstrating our lack of ability to work together, showing the world a divided nation.