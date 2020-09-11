Letter: Loser

I’ve always considered myself a Patriot, but now I find out that I’m a loser. In 1963 I enlisted in the Army Reserves. When the Vietnam war became a horrendous atrocity, as much as I disagreed with our arrogant presence I never once thought about deserting or faking an injury.
I have paid my taxes without cheating or using dubious ways to avoid taxes. Donating money and time to those less fortunate than I has been a constant in my life. A sucker? I think not.
These are a few of the simple principles of integrity I learned from my father. During WWII, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy at the age of 35. He was married and had two children under the age of 4. He served his country when he could have ducked the draft, but he did not. He paid his taxes and was a charitable man. He was a Patriot and man of principle.
Sadly, our president is neither.
Richard McGann
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
