 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Losers
View Comments

Letter: Losers

Decades ago during the Vietnam era, at every semester end, there seemed to be an epidemic of bone spurs leading to medical draft deferments but only for those who had the sums necessary to pay a few very willing doctors for it. $100 was a huge sum few draft eligible guys could afford.

Seems like every guy who took that path had the same attitude toward all those who didn't, wouldn't or couldn't. To say the least, they looked down their noses at those who didn't get a medical deferment and verbalized such as suckers and losers. Maybe some later changed their minds or matured but probably many didn't or haven't. Even after active duty and returning to college, I heard it and sometimes in reference to me.

Even without all the confirmation, including by Fox News, of what Donnie has said, it wouldn't surprise me he said it, any more than it would surprise me for any other bone spur based medical deferment guy to say similar things.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News