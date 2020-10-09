Letter: Losers

Decades ago during the Vietnam era, at every semester end, there seemed to be an epidemic of bone spurs leading to medical draft deferments but only for those who had the sums necessary to pay a few very willing doctors for it. $100 was a huge sum few draft eligible guys could afford.
Seems like every guy who took that path had the same attitude toward all those who didn't, wouldn't or couldn't. To say the least, they looked down their noses at those who didn't get a medical deferment and verbalized such as suckers and losers. Maybe some later changed their minds or matured but probably many didn't or haven't. Even after active duty and returning to college, I heard it and sometimes in reference to me.
Even without all the confirmation, including by Fox News, of what Donnie has said, it wouldn't surprise me he said it, any more than it would surprise me for any other bone spur based medical deferment guy to say similar things.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!