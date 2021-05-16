Letter: #LosetheLiars

The Republican Congress has decided to demote Liz Cheney for telling the truth about the election lie from the liar Donald Trump. That makes them even worse liars. If you vote Republican, you need to vote these reprobates' out of office. #LosetheLiars. #MoveOutMcCarthy. #CancelCruz. #ReleaseRubio. #ScrapScalise. #GetRidofGraham. These supposed representatives of democracy have sworn such a strong loyalty to Trump, that is is Hitler like. They forget that they took an oath to defend our great democracy, even if it irks Donald Trump and his base.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.