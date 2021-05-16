 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: #LosetheLiars
View Comments

Letter: #LosetheLiars

  • Comments

The Republican Congress has decided to demote Liz Cheney for telling the truth about the election lie from the liar Donald Trump. That makes them even worse liars. If you vote Republican, you need to vote these reprobates' out of office. #LosetheLiars. #MoveOutMcCarthy. #CancelCruz. #ReleaseRubio. #ScrapScalise. #GetRidofGraham. These supposed representatives of democracy have sworn such a strong loyalty to Trump, that is is Hitler like. They forget that they took an oath to defend our great democracy, even if it irks Donald Trump and his base.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News