Letter: Losing compassion for the unvaccinated

In response to Tom from Oro Valley's letter to the editor on 8/25/21 criticizing the infectious disease Dr's letter;
I will offer the same rebuttal I used when a very conservative acquaintance posted a similar anti-vax comment on a social media outlet to justify his stance asking "Should we all go out and start chemo treatments just is in case we might get cancer?" As with your contributor's comparisons of obesity and smoking, none of these things are contagious.
Robbie Schultz
Oro Valley
